Michigan State suspends Mel Tucker amidst ongoing sexual harassment investigation

Update 5:15 p.m. Mel Tucker will not be with the Spartans as they face Washington this weekend.

Michigan State has suspended head football coach Mel Tucker without pay as a result of an ongoing sexual harassment investigation. School president Teresa K. Woodruff and athletic director Alan Haller announced the decision during a press conference on Sunday afternoon. Haller also announced that secondary coach Harlon Bennett will serve as the team’s interim head coach in Tucker’s absence while former Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio will assist him as an associate head coach.

Kenny Jacoby of USA Today reported early Sunday morning that prominent sexual assault prevention advocate Brenda Tracy had filed a complaint to Michigan State’s Title IX office for sexual comments and inappropriate actions Tucker made during one of their conversations in 2022.

Michigan State hired an outside Title IX attorney to investigate the complaint and reportedly finished the investigation in July. Woodruff and Haller confirmed Jacoby’s reporting that a formal hearing to determine if Tucker had violated school policy banning sexual harassment and exploitation is scheduled for the week of October 5.