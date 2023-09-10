Where is Colorado in the top 25 rankings this week?

The Colorado Buffaloes kicked off their season with a stunning 45-42 win over TCU, propelling them to a No. 22 ranking in the AP top 25 after just one game. Coached by Deion Sanders, the team continued their momentum with a decisive 36-14 victory over rival Nebraska in their first home game of the season. This latest win elevated them four spots to No. 18 in the most recent AP poll.

Interestingly, Colorado’s rise in the rankings saw them leapfrog a couple of other 2-0 teams. The Oklahoma Sooners, despite their 28-11 win over SMU, slipped back one position to No. 19. Meanwhile, North Carolina dropped from No. 17 to No. 20, even after defeating Appalachian State 40-34 over the weekend.

Next week, the Buffaloes are set to host their in-state rival, the Colorado State Rams, on Saturday, September 16. The game will kick off at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcast live from Folsom Field in Boulder, CO on ESPN. According to the latest odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Buffaloes have opened as strong 22.5-point favorites for this matchup.

Speaking of betting odds, several Colorado players are making waves on the Heisman Trophy odds board. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Colorado’s quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, is now tied for the sixth-best odds to win the prestigious award, with odds set at +2000. Sanders has been exceptional in his first two games for the Buffaloes, accumulating 903 passing yards on 69-of-89 attempts and throwing six touchdowns without any interceptions.

Last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, remains the favorite with odds at +400.

Not to be overlooked, Sanders’ teammate Travis Hunter, who serves as both a wide receiver and cornerback for Colorado, is also garnering attention. Hunter is tied for the 14th highest odds to win the Heisman Trophy, with odds set at +3500.

Following their upcoming game against in-state rival Colorado State, the Buffaloes are gearing up for their most challenging stretch of the season. They will face off against the Oregon Ducks on the road on Saturday, September 23.

After that, Colorado will return home for another tough contest, this time against the USC Trojans, on September 30. These back-to-back matchups will likely be pivotal in shaping the Buffaloes’ season and their place in the rankings.