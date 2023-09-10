 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pitt vs. West Virginia odds heading into game week

The Backyard Brawl heads to Morgantown, where the home team desperately needs a win despite being an underdog.

By DKNetworkStaff
Pittsburgh Panthers wide receiver Bub Mean reacts after a play headed his direction is broken up in the second quarter of the NCAA football game between the Pittsburgh Panthers and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Backyard Brawl will be played for the 106th time for the as the Pitt Panthers face the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC and ESPN3.

Pitt (1-1, 0-0 ACC) knocked off Wofford in their opener, but fell 27-21 to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium. BC transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec struggled for the Panthers, going just 10-32 for 179 yards despite throwing for three touchdowns. The real issue was the inability to stop the run, as Cincinnati carried the ball 42 times for 229 yards and a score. UC’s Emory Jones finished 18-26 for 125 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

West Virginia (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) might have the coach with the hottest seat in America in Neal Brown. WVU knocked off Duquense 56-17 on Saturday, but fell 38-15 at Penn State on opening weekend. Against the Nittany Lions, Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene was 16-27 for 162 yards without a TD or an interception, and 40 carries for 170 yards was a positive. But they allowed PSU 489 yards of offense and 27 first downs.

Pitt vs. West Virginia opening odds

Spread: West Virginia -1
Total: TBA (projected 50)

Pitt vs. West Virginia current odds

Spread: Pitt -1
Total: TBA (projected 50)

