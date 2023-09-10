The Backyard Brawl will be played for the 106th time for the as the Pitt Panthers face the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown, West Virginia on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC and ESPN3.

Pitt (1-1, 0-0 ACC) knocked off Wofford in their opener, but fell 27-21 to the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday in Pittsburgh’s Acrisure Stadium. BC transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec struggled for the Panthers, going just 10-32 for 179 yards despite throwing for three touchdowns. The real issue was the inability to stop the run, as Cincinnati carried the ball 42 times for 229 yards and a score. UC’s Emory Jones finished 18-26 for 125 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

West Virginia (1-1, 0-0 Big 12) might have the coach with the hottest seat in America in Neal Brown. WVU knocked off Duquense 56-17 on Saturday, but fell 38-15 at Penn State on opening weekend. Against the Nittany Lions, Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene was 16-27 for 162 yards without a TD or an interception, and 40 carries for 170 yards was a positive. But they allowed PSU 489 yards of offense and 27 first downs.

Pitt vs. West Virginia opening odds

Spread: West Virginia -1

Total: TBA (projected 50)

Pitt vs. West Virginia current odds

Spread: Pitt -1

Total: TBA (projected 50)