Opening odds for Week 2 of 2023 college football season

Here are the opening lines for Week 2 of the 2023 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.
South Carolina vs. No. 1 Georgia
Point spread: UGA -26
Point total: 51
Bowling Green vs. No. 2 Michigan
Point spread: Michigan -39
Point total: 51
No. 3 Florida State vs. Boston College
Point spread: FSU -29
Point total: 56.5
Wyoming vs. No. 4 Texas
Point spread: Texas -28
Point total: 48.5
No. 5 USC Bye
Western Kentucky vs. No. 6 Ohio State
Point spread: Ohio State -27
Point total: 63
No. 7 Penn State vs. Illinois
Point spread: Penn State -15
Point total: 49.5
No. 8 Washington vs. Michigan State
Point spread: Washington -15
Point total: 58
Central Michigan vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
Point spread: ND -33
Point total: 55
No. 10 Alabama vs. South Florida
Point spread: Bama -31
Point total: 61.5
No. 11 Tennessee vs. Florida
Point spread: Tennessee -6
Point total: 59.5
No. 12 Utah Bye
Hawai’i vs. No. 13 Oregon
Point spread: Oregon -35
Point total: 68
No. 14 LSU vs. Mississippi State
Point spread: LSU -9
Point total: 53
No. 15 Kansas State vs. Mizzou
Point spread: K State -6
Point total: 47
San Diego State vs. No. 16 Oregon State
Point spread: OSU -22
Point total: 48
Georgia Tech vs. No. 17 Mississippi
Point spread: Mississippi -20
Point total: 61.5
Colorado State vs. No. 18 Colorado
Point spread: Colorado -23
Point total: 60.5
No. 19 Oklahoma vs. Tulsa
Point spread: Oklahoma -25
Point total: 59.5
Minnesota vs. No. 20 North Carolina
Point spread: UNC -6.5
Point total: 49
Northwestern vs. No. 21 Duke
Point spread: Duke -18
Point total: 46.5
No. 22 Miami Bye
No. 23 Washington State Bye
No. 24 UCLA Bye
Western Michigan vs. No. 25 Iowa
Point spread: Iowa -24
Point total: 43.5