Opening odds for Week 2 of 2023 college football season

We’ve got an early look at Week 2 point spreads for the biggest games in college football.

By DKNetworkStaff
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the opening lines for Week 2 of the 2023 college football season at opening from Circa Sports.

South Carolina vs. No. 1 Georgia

Point spread: UGA -26
Point total: 51

Bowling Green vs. No. 2 Michigan

Point spread: Michigan -39
Point total: 51

No. 3 Florida State vs. Boston College

Point spread: FSU -29
Point total: 56.5

Wyoming vs. No. 4 Texas

Point spread: Texas -28
Point total: 48.5

No. 5 USC Bye

Western Kentucky vs. No. 6 Ohio State

Point spread: Ohio State -27
Point total: 63

No. 7 Penn State vs. Illinois

Point spread: Penn State -15
Point total: 49.5

No. 8 Washington vs. Michigan State

Point spread: Washington -15
Point total: 58

Central Michigan vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

Point spread: ND -33
Point total: 55

No. 10 Alabama vs. South Florida

Point spread: Bama -31
Point total: 61.5

No. 11 Tennessee vs. Florida

Point spread: Tennessee -6
Point total: 59.5

No. 12 Utah Bye

Hawai’i vs. No. 13 Oregon

Point spread: Oregon -35
Point total: 68

No. 14 LSU vs. Mississippi State

Point spread: LSU -9
Point total: 53

No. 15 Kansas State vs. Mizzou

Point spread: K State -6
Point total: 47

San Diego State vs. No. 16 Oregon State

Point spread: OSU -22
Point total: 48

Georgia Tech vs. No. 17 Mississippi

Point spread: Mississippi -20
Point total: 61.5

Colorado State vs. No. 18 Colorado

Point spread: Colorado -23
Point total: 60.5

No. 19 Oklahoma vs. Tulsa

Point spread: Oklahoma -25
Point total: 59.5

Minnesota vs. No. 20 North Carolina

Point spread: UNC -6.5
Point total: 49

Northwestern vs. No. 21 Duke

Point spread: Duke -18
Point total: 46.5

No. 22 Miami Bye

No. 23 Washington State Bye

No. 24 UCLA Bye

Western Michigan vs. No. 25 Iowa

Point spread: Iowa -24
Point total: 43.5

