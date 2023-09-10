Eagles RB Rashaad Penny will be a healthy scratch for Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles plan on making Rashaad Penny a healthy scratch, per Ralph Vacchiano. This is a surprise, but does funnel usage to D’Andre Swift and Kenneth Gainwell for fantasy football purposes. Both are now viable starts this week against the Patriots.

Penny came over from the Seahawks via free agency last offseason. He has shown tremendous ability when healthy, averaging 5.7 yards per carry last season. Injury appeared to be his biggest problem, but now he’s healthy and not able to bust into a gameday role for the Eagles.

Swift appears to be the lead back, while Gainwell is the receiving back. It’s an interesting situation, as neither are considered between the tackles runners, but Swift is the bulkier of the two. Boston Scott is also available, but he likely won’t get a lot of usage.