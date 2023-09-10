Jets to give Dalvin Cook ‘bulk of the work’ early in the season, be cautious with Breece Hall

The New York Jets signed Dalvin Cook in August and he will be more than just a complement early in the season. Well, that is if reports are to be believed. NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said on Sunday’s Week 1 pre-game show that he expects Dalvin Cook to get the “bulk of the work” early in the 2023 season while the Jets are “overly cautious” with Breece Hall.

This is something Rapoport has heard somewhere, but fantasy managers do have to consider it as potentially a smokescreen. You have to assume this is the case for Week 1, but once the game gets going, we’ll see how long that lasts.

Cook is the better Week 1 start based on this report, but he’s also facing a Buffalo Bills defense that ranked third in DVOA against the run and was 12th in fantasy points allowed. If this report proves accurate, Cook will get the bigger workload, which portends a decent volume play option.f Cook is no more than a flex for now until we get a better handle on just what all this means.