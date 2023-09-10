 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 1 inactives come in

We break down the last minute fantasy football decisions you have to make in light of Week 1 inactive reports.

By David Fucillo Updated
George Kittle #85 of the San Francisco 49ers before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Levi’s Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season is officially underway. The Lions upset the Chiefs in Thursday’s opener, and while it was a big win, it helped that tight end Travis Kelce was unable to play. He was a game-day decision, but it was not surprising when the Chiefs promoted another tight end and deactivated their All Pro tight end.

We’re back for a full Sunday slate and there are plenty of fantasy decisions to be made. There are some notable injury issues and so we’ll be tracking all of them as fantasy football managers prepare their lineups for Sunday’s slate.

The biggest names on the final injury reports heading into Sunday are tight ends with George Kittle, Darren Waller, and Mark Andrews all listed as questionable. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was also questionable, but he has since been placed on IR. Running back Zack Moss was listed as questionable on the final injury report but was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren to split workload in Week 1

Dalvin Cook to get bigger workload

Rhamondre Stevenson expected to play, DeVante Parker not expected to play

Romeo Doubs expected to play but will be limited

Marquise Brown, Zach Ertz both expected to play

Jerry Jeudy not expected to play

Breece Hall expected to play

Mark Andrews not expected to play

Darren Waller expected to play

George Kittle expected to play

Final injury report

QB

None

RB

Out: Kenny McIntosh (knee, hamstring)

Doubtful: Zack Moss (forearm)

Questionable: Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh), Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring), Rhamondre Stevenson (illness), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Breece Hall (knee)

WR

Out: D.J. Chark (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), John Metchie (hamstring), Tre’Quan Smith (groin)

Doubtful: Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

Questionable: Marquise Brown (hamstring), Adam Thielen (ankle), KhaDarel Hodge (ankle), Romeo Doubs (hamstring), DeAndre Carter (knee), Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), DeVante Parker (knee)

TE

Questionable: Zach Ertz (knee), Darren Waller (hamstring), Robert Tonyan (back), Mark Andrews (quadricep), Hunter Long (thigh), Julian Hill (ankle), George Kittle (groin),

More From DraftKings Network