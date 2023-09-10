Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as Week 1 inactives come in

The 2023 NFL season is officially underway. The Lions upset the Chiefs in Thursday’s opener, and while it was a big win, it helped that tight end Travis Kelce was unable to play. He was a game-day decision, but it was not surprising when the Chiefs promoted another tight end and deactivated their All Pro tight end.

We’re back for a full Sunday slate and there are plenty of fantasy decisions to be made. There are some notable injury issues and so we’ll be tracking all of them as fantasy football managers prepare their lineups for Sunday’s slate.

The biggest names on the final injury reports heading into Sunday are tight ends with George Kittle, Darren Waller, and Mark Andrews all listed as questionable. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp was also questionable, but he has since been placed on IR. Running back Zack Moss was listed as questionable on the final injury report but was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday.

We’ll drop in updates as they come along until we get official final inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET and then again before the 4 p.m. games.

Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren to split workload in Week 1

From right now on @nflnetwork, @RapSheet says #Steelers RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are expected to "split" carries today — FantasyPros (@FantasyProsNFL) September 10, 2023

Dalvin Cook to get bigger workload

Rapoport also says he expects #Jets RB Dalvin Cook to get the "bulk of the work" early in the season as the team is expected to be overly cautious with Breece Hall. — FantasyPros (@FantasyProsNFL) September 10, 2023

Rhamondre Stevenson expected to play, DeVante Parker not expected to play

#Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, questionable with an illness, was in meetings yesterday and should play today, source said. Meanwhile, WR DeVante Parker, questionable because of a knee, is not expected to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Romeo Doubs expected to play but will be limited

#Packers WR Romeo Doubs (hamstring) is expected to play today but likely won't have a full complement of snaps, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Marquise Brown, Zach Ertz both expected to play

#AZCardinals WR Marquise Brown (hamstring) and TE Zach Ertz (knee) -- both listed as questionable -- are both expected to play today, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Jerry Jeudy not expected to play

Broncos’ WR Jerry Jeudy, listed as questionable for today due to a hamstring injury, is not expected to play vs. the Raiders, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2023

Breece Hall expected to play

#Jets list RB Breece Hall (knee) and OTs Mekhi Becton (knee, illness) and Duane Brown (shoulder) as questionable for Monday vs. the #Bills, though all practiced fully today and are expected to play. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 9, 2023

Mark Andrews not expected to play

#Ravens TE Mark Andrews, who has dealt with a quad injury for the last few weeks and is listed as questionable, is not likely to play vs the #Texans, per me and @TomPelissero. A bit of a surprise. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Darren Waller expected to play

#Giants TE Darren Waller, who popped up on the injury report late this week with a hamstring, is expected to play today, per me and @MikeGarafolo. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

George Kittle expected to play

#49ers TE George Kittle, listed as questionable with a groin injury, is expected to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2023

Final injury report

QB

None

RB

Out: Kenny McIntosh (knee, hamstring)

Doubtful: Zack Moss (forearm)

Questionable: Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh), Dare Ogunbowale (hamstring), Rhamondre Stevenson (illness), Kendre Miller (hamstring), Breece Hall (knee)

WR

Out: D.J. Chark (hamstring), Christian Watson (hamstring), John Metchie (hamstring), Tre’Quan Smith (groin)

Doubtful: Wan’Dale Robinson (knee)

Questionable: Marquise Brown (hamstring), Adam Thielen (ankle), KhaDarel Hodge (ankle), Romeo Doubs (hamstring), DeAndre Carter (knee), Jerry Jeudy (hamstring), DeVante Parker (knee)

TE

Questionable: Zach Ertz (knee), Darren Waller (hamstring), Robert Tonyan (back), Mark Andrews (quadricep), Hunter Long (thigh), Julian Hill (ankle), George Kittle (groin),