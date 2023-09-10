Top fantasy baseball middle infield waiver pickups for Week 25

The air is starting to get a bit crisper (well, in the north at least). The real-life and fantasy trade deadlines have come and gone. September is almost upon us. The marathon of the 2023 MLB season has become a sprint to the finish, and right now is winning time for those of you lucky enough to still be in contention in your fantasy baseball leagues. With precious few weeks to shore up holes and make up ground in the standings, smart adds become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and fantasy hardware awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: the middle infield spots.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 25 middle infield targets

Jordan Lawlar, SS, Arizona Diamondbacks

Roster percentage: 5.5%

We have our first major September call-up splash in Lawlar, a global top-10 prospect who now enters the thick of the Wild Card race with Arizona. He’s likely to split time between shortstop — Nick Ahmed was just DFA’d on Thursday — and third base, and the former sixth overall pick brings a drool-worthy toolkit with him to the Majors. Lawlar conquered the high Minors with ease this year, posting an .840 OPS with 15 homers and 33 steals in a repeat stint in Double-A before hitting a blistering .358/.438/.612 in his first 16 games at Triple-A — all at just 21 years old — and his power/speed upside makes him a must-add just about everywhere.

Ronny Mauricio, 2B/SS, New York Mets

Roster percentage: 7.1%

How’s that for a start. It took New York long enough to give their top prospect the call, but Mauricio has responded with a five-game hitting streak (including three multi-hit efforts), three stolen bases and some major athleticism.

Ronny Mauricio's first Major League plate appearance results in an absolutely smoked 117.3 mph double. It's by far the hardest ball put into play BY ANY MET ALL SEASON. pic.twitter.com/SVBTqwftuj — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 1, 2023

The league will certainly adjust to the free-swinging infielder, but his tools are too loud to deny — he crushed Triple-A pitching to the tune of a .292/.346/.506 slash line with 23 homers and 24 steals across 116 games — and he’ll be getting everyday playing time as the Mets try to see what they have ahead of 2024.

Davis Schneider, 2B, Toronto Blue Jays

Roster percentage: 22.1%

With each passing day, it feels less and less like Schneider is just riding a fluky hot streak to start his career. The 24-year-old rookie has recorded a hit in all but one of his past 12 games, slashing .385/.520/.974 over that span. He used to be on the short side of a second-base platoon, but with Bo Bichette on the shelf — and Schneider crushing the ball, even against righties — he’s wrested playing time away from Cavan Biggio and Santiago Espinal. His Statcast numbers are off the charts, and he offsets a bloated K rate with a sky-high 18.3% walk rate — a sign that his plate approach isn’t overwhelmed by Major League pitching. He’s hit second or third more often than not over the past week or so, making him an excellent source of counting stats to boot.

Nick Loftin, SS, Kansas City Royals

Roster percentage: 0.4%

Whit Merrifield 2.0? Loftin can play both the middle infield and all over the outfield — he even started at first base last week — and all he’s done is hit so far in the Majors, going 6-for-15 with four walks and three doubles in his first five games. A competitive balance pick back in 2020, MLB Pipeline has the 24-year-old as Kansas City’s No. 5 overall prospect, and he’s certainly looked the part so far. Don’t expect a ton of power, but Loftin just knows how to hit, and he’ll keep your average afloat while offering plenty of roster flexibility and the occasional steal or two.