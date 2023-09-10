Top fantasy baseball corner infield waiver pickups for Week 25

The air is starting to get a bit crisper (well, in the north at least). The real-life and fantasy trade deadlines have come and gone. September is upon us. The marathon of the 2023 MLB season has become a sprint to the finish, and right now is winning time for those of you lucky enough to still be in contention in your fantasy baseball leagues. With precious few weeks to shore up holes and make up ground in the standings, smart adds become even more important: Hit on an under-the-radar free agent, and fantasy hardware awaits; miss, and you’ll spend the winter wondering what if.

Luckily, our weekly waiver wire recommendations are here to help, with position-by-position looks are players you should consider snagging off the waiver wire. Next up: the corner infield spots.

Fantasy baseball waiver wire: Week 25 corner infield targets

Yoan Moncada, 3B, Chicago White Sox

Roster percentage: 4.5%

I realize that those of you who actually spent a draft pick on Moncada this spring — look, third base was rough, OK? — might not want to hear this, but the mercurial infielder has been scorching hot of late. After battling injuries and ineffectiveness all year, Moncada is hitting .444/.500/.778 with three homers over his last 11 games, and the go-nowhere White Sox have no reason not to plug him in at third base every single day. We’ve seen what the former top prospect can do when he’s right — he was an absolute star back in 2019 — and it’s safe to say he’s right:

Andrew Vaughn and Yoan Moncada each homer again.



In 2023, Vaughn has set a new career high in both home runs (19) and RBIs (72).



In his last 25 games, Moncada is slashing .356/.398/.586 (.984 OPS) with 4 home runs and 12 extra base hits.

pic.twitter.com/w1c2qYY7Y6 — WhiteSoxMuse (@WhiteSoxMuse) September 7, 2023

Mark Vientos, 3B, New York Mets

Roster percentage: 0.4%

It’s that time of year, when teams that have fallen out of contention empty the clip and let the young kids get their feet wet in the Majors over the final few weeks. The Mets have hopped on that bandwagon with abandon since the beginning of September, and they’ve gotten some nice production from Vientos as a result. The infielder struggled a bit in his first taste of the big leagues earlier this summer, but he’s on fire right now, going 7-for-16 with two homers — including one off of Mariners ace Luis Castillo — over his last five games. There are questions about his K rate and whether he can hit right-handed pitching, but again, New York won’t get answers to them unless he plays every day. He was one of the team’s top prospects for a reason, and his numbers at Triple-A (.306/.387/.612 with 16 homers in just 61 games) suggest the kind of power upside we’re talking about here.

Mark Canha, 1B/OF, Milwaukee Brewers

Roster percentage: 7.0%

From current Mets to former Mets, Canha has been a god-send for the Brewers offense of late. The veteran is hitting .419/.490/.605 with two homers and a steal over his last 12 games, slotting in as an everyday player for a Milwaukee squad that’s desperate for some right-handed pop in its lineup. We know who Canha is as a player at this point — great OBP skills, not a ton of power, a little speed — but anyone is capable of getting hot for a few weeks, and I’d suggest riding this one out (especially considering how hitter-friendly Miller Park is).

Hunter Goodman, 1B/C, Colorado Rockies

Roster percentage: 1.4%

Goodman got the call up to Colorado a couple weeks ago and immediately tallied four his in his first eight at-bats while establishing himself as the Rockies everyday first baseman — with catcher eligibility to boot. The 23-year-old hasn’t slowed down much since, hitting .294 with five RBI over the first week of September. Goodman has never been regarded as a top prospect, but he did blast 34 homers across 467 PAs at Double-A and Triple-A, and anyone playing regularly at Coors Field with that kind of pop is worth a speculative add.