Breaking down Rams backfield usage in Week 1 vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams enter the 2023 season with a few familiar faces set to the tote the rock out of the backfield. With the team waiving Darrell Henderson last November, Cam Akers has assumed the role of lead running back while Kyren Williams will serve as his backup. Second-year tailback Ronnie Rivers will also provide depth to the room as well.

Rams RB usage in Week 1 vs. Seahawks

Rams RB snaps



Kyren Williams - 12

Cam Akers - 4 — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) September 10, 2023

That was the snap count for the Rams running backs through the first quarter of their Week 1 matchup against the Seahawks and we may have the starter/backup dynamic flipped. Williams received a bulk of the carries in the first half and even punched in a touchdown to put the Rams on top early. Since then, Akers has gotten plenty of work as the two have drawn even in their touches.

It appears that the Rams will split the carries between the two backs moving forward, which isn’t a good sign for prospective fantasy managers.