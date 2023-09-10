Breaking down Jaguars backfield usage in Week 1

The Jacksonville Jaguars open their 2023 season, taking on the Indianapolis Colts in an early AFC South divisional contest. Jacksonville’s offense has looked good on Sunday but mainly because of the highlight reel plays from Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones. Despite having both Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby in the backfield, neither back has been able to do much.

Jaguars RB usage in Week 1 vs. Colts

With two minutes to go in the first half, Etienne has seven carries for 32 yards compared to four carries for five yards for Bigsby. Each running back has been targeted once with Etienne bringing his in for five yards, while Bigsby was unable to secure his lone target.

It isn’t surprising to see Bigsby adjusting to a regular season game in the NFL. The concern is the slow game for Etienne and how much work Bigsby is getting. From his draft position and performance in the preseason, it was expected that Bigsby would be able to carve out some work in the backfield. So far, it has been pretty split with the numbers favoring Etienne in the first half, but with both underperforming.