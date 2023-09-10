Breaking down the Eagles backfield usage in Week 1

The Philadelphia Eagles are facing the New England Patriots in Week 1 of the NFL season, and the running back usage has taken an unexpected turn in the first half of the game. The Eagles are up 16-14 at halftime.

Eagles RB usage in Week 1 vs. Patriots

Kenneth Gainwell has taken the majority of carries for the Eagles’ backfield in the first half of their Week 1 matchup against the New England Patriots. Gainwell has 10 carries for 40 yards at halftime and two receptions for another 14 yards. Rashaad Penny was a healthy scratch heading into the game, but D’Andre Swift was the presumed RB1 heading into the season. Swift, who spent last season with the Detroit Lions, has not yet gotten a carry this game. He has one reception for zero yards.

Last season, Miles Sanders led the RB room in Philadelphia with over 1,200 rushing yards. Now that Sanders is with Carolina, there was room for competition in the offseason. Gainwell finished 2022 with 240 yards.