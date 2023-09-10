Breaking down Falcons backfield usage in Week 1

The Atlanta Falcons continued to build out their skill position group by drafting star running back Bijan Robinson, and he appeared to be the workhorse back in this backfield. However, the usage between him and Tyler Allgeier has been about even in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

Falcons RB usage in Week 1 vs. Panthers

With two minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Falcons hold a 24-10 lead over the Panthers. Allgeier has 15 of the team’s 25 carries, while Robinson has the other 10. More importantly for fantasy managers, Allgeier has the two touchdown runs and appears to be the preferred goal line back for the time being.

It’s important to note Robinson does have a receiving touchdown and had six targets in the passing game in comparison to Allgeier’s three. The usage for both running backs is solid, which might be tough to stomach for managers who took Robinson early. We’ll see if Allgeier continues to see this workload or if the Falcons give Robinson more work as the season goes on.