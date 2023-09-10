Odell Beckham Jr. an early non-factor in Week 1 vs. Texans

The Baltimore Ravens opened the 2023 season against the Houston Texans this afternoon and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been a non-factor in his his debut with the team. The veteran wideout had just one target in the first half as the Ravens took a 7-3 lead into the locker room.

Beckham is playing in his first game since February of 2022, where he suffered a torn ACL for the Rams during Super Bowl 56. He spent the entire 2022 season recovering from the injury and didn’t sign with any team for the season. The Ravens ended up signing him to a one-year deal this past April, a move that helped the franchise lock in quarterback Lamar Jackson to a long-term deal later in the month. The veteran was listed on the injury report this week with an ankle injury, but was listed as a full participant in practice on Friday and is good to go.

As for today’s opener, the Ravens’ offense is still finding their footing and hasn’t been particularly explosive. Rookie Zay Flowers leads the team in receiving with three receptions for 29 yards on four targets. One would imagine OBJ getting a few more looks in the second half, so fantasy managers should hang tight.