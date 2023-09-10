Live updates as #2 Novak Djokovic faces #3 Daniil Medvedev in 2023 US Open Final

The 2023 US Open comes to a close on Sunday with the men’s final. #2 Novak Djokovic and #3 Daniil Medvedev face off for their second title match in three years at Flushing Meadows. The men’s Final gets started at 4 p.m. ET inside Arthur Ashe Stadium and will air on ESPN.

We’ll be providing live updates throughout the match until a winner is settled. We’ll also drop in video of what should be an exciting contest between Djokovic and Medvedev.

This marks the 15th time these two have faced off, with Djokovic holding a 9-5 edge. More notably, this is the second time they’ve met in a US Open Final. In 2021, Medvedev rolled through Djokovic in straight sets to claim his only Grand Slam title. Djokovic is competing in his tenth final at Flushing Meadows and is looking to win his fourth title.

Djokovic enters the match as a -255 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Medvedev has settled as a +210 underdog. Total games is installed at 39.5, with the over and under each priced at -110.

Djokovic is -175 to win the first set and -180 to win the second set. Medvedev is +140 to win the first set and +145 to win the second set. Djokovic is +220 to win the match in straight sets while Medvedev is +900 to do the same.

Follow along throughout Sunday afternoon and into the evening for live updates until a champ is crowned.