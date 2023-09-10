Daniil Medvedev vs. Novak Djokovic: How to watch men’s singles final on Sunday, September 10

The 2023 US Open comes to a close on Sunday, September 10 with the final round of the men’s draw. #2 Novak Djokovic and #3 Daniil Medvedev will face off in Arthur Ashe Stadium, with both women looking to claim the title. Djokovic is seeking his fourth US Open title and his 24th career Grand Slam tournament victory. Meanwhile, Medvedev is looking for his second US Open title in the last three year.

The match gets started at 4 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. A live stream will be available on WatchESPN if you have an ESPN subscription and on ESPN+ if you have a subscription to that service.

Djokovic heads into the match as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -255 while Medvedev is a +210 underdog. Djokovic is +200 to win in straight sets while Medvedev is +900 to win in straight sets.

Djokovic has carved his way through the US Open field and is on the cusp of adding another Grand Slam to his record number. His third-round matchup against Laslo Djere is the only matchup in this tournament where he didn’t win in straight sets as he’s otherwise been virtually flawless. Prior to Sunday’s final, he defeated No. 9 Taylor Fritz (6-1, 6-4, 6-4) in the quarterfinals and Ben Shelton (6-3, 6-2, 7-6) in the semifinals to get here.

Medvedev has also been impressive during the tournament as he seeks his second career Grand Slam victory. He defeated No. 8 Andrey Rublev (6-4, 6-3, 6-4) in the quarterfinals before upsetting No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz (7-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3) in the semifinals.

This is the 15th time these two will square off with Djokovic owning a 9-5 record against Medvedev. Their most recent matchup came in the semifinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships back in March, a straight sets victory for Medvedev.

Below is a rundown of today’s schedule and odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Men’s schedule

Date: Sunday, September 10

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

US Open odds on DraftKings Sportsbook

Moneyline

Djokovic: -255

Medvedev: +210

Total games

Over 39.5: -105

Under 39.5: -115

Total sets

Over 2.5

Under 2.5