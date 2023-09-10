Opening odds for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The second week will open with a Vikings-Eagles matchup featuring two teams looking to shake off sluggish Week 1 performances. We’ll get a huge Ravens-Bengals contest, an intriguing Chiefs-Jaguars matchup, and a pair of Monday Night Football contests.

Week 1 has opened with plenty of upsets. The Lions went into Arrowhead to beat the Chiefs on Thursday, and Sunday saw the Bucs beat the Vikings, the Rams beat the Seahawks, and the Browns beat the Bengals. There’s a lot of football left, but the narratives will be fascinating heading into Week 2.

DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled earlier today, but we had some pre-Sunday lines for comparison. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the line from Sunday morning, and the current line once it re-opens late on Sunday.

Here’s our full list of Week 2 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.

Vikings vs. Eagles

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Eagles -7.5

Point total: 48.5

Moneyline: Eagles -340, Vikings +270

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Eagles -7

Point total: 49

May 12

Opening point spread: Eagles -5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -205, Vikings +175

Packers vs. Falcons

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Packers -1

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Packers -115, Falcons -105

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Falcons -1.5

Point total: 41

May 12

Opening point spread: Packers -1

Opening moneyline: Packers -115, Falcons -105

Raiders vs. Bills

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Bills -9.5

Point total: 48

Moneyline: Bills -440, Raiders +340

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Bills -9

Point total: 47.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Bills -7.5

Opening moneyline: Bills -340, Raiders +280

Ravens vs. Bengals

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Bengals -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Bengals -148, Ravens +124

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Bengals -3.5

Point total: 47.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Bengals -3.5

Opening moneyline: Bengals -180, Ravens +155

Seahawks vs. Lions

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Lions -4.5

Point total: 50.5

Moneyline: Lions -218, Seahawks +180

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Lions -3

Point total: 51

May 12

Opening point spread: Lions -2

Opening moneyline: Lions -130, Seahawks +110

Chargers vs. Titans

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Chargers -170, Titans +142

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Chargers -3

Point total: 46.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Chargers -3.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -180, Titans +155

Bears vs. Buccaneers

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Bucs -2.5

Point total: 43.5

Moneyline: Bucs -135, Bears +114

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Bears -1.5

Point total: 44

May 12

Opening point spread: Bears -1.5

Opening moneyline: Bears -120, Bucs +100

Chiefs vs. Jaguars

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 51

Moneyline: Chiefs -142, Jaguars +120

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Chiefs -2.5

Point total: 50

May 12

Opening point spread: Chiefs -3

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -150, Jaguars +130

Colts vs. Texans

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Colts -1

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Colts -112, Texans -108

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Texans -1.5

Point total: 41

May 12

Opening point spread: Texans -1

Opening moneyline: Texans -115, Colts -105

49ers vs. Rams

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: 49ers -7

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: 49ers -265, Rams +215

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: 49ers -6.5

Point total: 42.5

May 12

Opening point spread: 49ers -3

Opening moneyline: 49ers -150, Rams +130

Giants vs. Cardinals

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Giants -5

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Giants -205, Cardinals +170

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Giants -5

Point total: 38.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Giants -4

Opening moneyline: Giants -195, Cardinals +165

Jets vs. Cowboys

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Cowboys -155, Jets +130

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Cowboys -3

Point total: 46.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Cowboys -1

Opening moneyline: Cowboys -115, Jets -105

Commanders vs. Broncos

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Broncos -192, Commanders +160

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Broncos -3.5

Point total: 41.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Broncos -3.5

Opening moneyline: Broncos -170, Commanders +145

Dolphins vs. Patriots

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Point total: 45.5

Moneyline: Dolphins -130, Patriots +110

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5

Point total: 44.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Dolphins -1

Opening moneyline: Dolphins -115, Patriots -105

Saints vs. Panthers

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Saints -2.5

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Saints -135, Panthers +114

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Saints -1.5

Point total: 42.5

May 12

Opening point spread: Panthers -1

Opening moneyline: Panthers -115, Saints -105

Browns vs. Steelers

Sep 10 PM

Point spread: Browns -1

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Browns -115, Steelers -105

Sep 10 AM

Point spread: Steelers -1

Point total: 43

May 12

Opening point spread: Steelers -1

Opening moneyline: Steelers -115, Browns -105