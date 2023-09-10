Opening odds for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season

The NFL is headed into Sunday Night Football and has Monday Night Football still to play, but we’ve got some early odds to get you ready for Week 2. The second week will open with a Vikings-Eagles matchup featuring two teams looking to shake off sluggish Week 1 performances. We’ll get a huge Ravens-Bengals contest, an intriguing Chiefs-Jaguars matchup, and a pair of Monday Night Football contests.
Week 1 has opened with plenty of upsets. The Lions went into Arrowhead to beat the Chiefs on Thursday, and Sunday saw the Bucs beat the Vikings, the Rams beat the Seahawks, and the Browns beat the Bengals. There’s a lot of football left, but the narratives will be fascinating heading into Week 2.
DraftKings Sportsbook unveiled opening odds for all 18 weeks back in May after the schedule was released. Those were pulled earlier today, but we had some pre-Sunday lines for comparison. Below, we’ve included the offseason opening odds, the line from Sunday morning, and the current line once it re-opens late on Sunday.
Here’s our full list of Week 2 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll update once the odds re-open Sunday evening.
Vikings vs. Eagles
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Eagles -7.5
Point total: 48.5
Moneyline: Eagles -340, Vikings +270
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Eagles -7
Point total: 49
May 12
Opening point spread: Eagles -5
Opening moneyline: Eagles -205, Vikings +175
Packers vs. Falcons
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Packers -1
Point total: 41.5
Moneyline: Packers -115, Falcons -105
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Falcons -1.5
Point total: 41
May 12
Opening point spread: Packers -1
Opening moneyline: Packers -115, Falcons -105
Raiders vs. Bills
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Bills -9.5
Point total: 48
Moneyline: Bills -440, Raiders +340
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Bills -9
Point total: 47.5
May 12
Opening point spread: Bills -7.5
Opening moneyline: Bills -340, Raiders +280
Ravens vs. Bengals
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Bengals -3
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Bengals -148, Ravens +124
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Bengals -3.5
Point total: 47.5
May 12
Opening point spread: Bengals -3.5
Opening moneyline: Bengals -180, Ravens +155
Seahawks vs. Lions
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Lions -4.5
Point total: 50.5
Moneyline: Lions -218, Seahawks +180
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Lions -3
Point total: 51
May 12
Opening point spread: Lions -2
Opening moneyline: Lions -130, Seahawks +110
Chargers vs. Titans
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 46.5
Moneyline: Chargers -170, Titans +142
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Chargers -3
Point total: 46.5
May 12
Opening point spread: Chargers -3.5
Opening moneyline: Chargers -180, Titans +155
Bears vs. Buccaneers
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Bucs -2.5
Point total: 43.5
Moneyline: Bucs -135, Bears +114
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Bears -1.5
Point total: 44
May 12
Opening point spread: Bears -1.5
Opening moneyline: Bears -120, Bucs +100
Chiefs vs. Jaguars
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Chiefs -2.5
Point total: 51
Moneyline: Chiefs -142, Jaguars +120
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Chiefs -2.5
Point total: 50
May 12
Opening point spread: Chiefs -3
Opening moneyline: Chiefs -150, Jaguars +130
Colts vs. Texans
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Colts -1
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Colts -112, Texans -108
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Texans -1.5
Point total: 41
May 12
Opening point spread: Texans -1
Opening moneyline: Texans -115, Colts -105
49ers vs. Rams
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: 49ers -7
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: 49ers -265, Rams +215
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: 49ers -6.5
Point total: 42.5
May 12
Opening point spread: 49ers -3
Opening moneyline: 49ers -150, Rams +130
Giants vs. Cardinals
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Giants -5
Point total: 39
Moneyline: Giants -205, Cardinals +170
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Giants -5
Point total: 38.5
May 12
Opening point spread: Giants -4
Opening moneyline: Giants -195, Cardinals +165
Jets vs. Cowboys
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Cowboys -3
Point total: 46
Moneyline: Cowboys -155, Jets +130
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Cowboys -3
Point total: 46.5
May 12
Opening point spread: Cowboys -1
Opening moneyline: Cowboys -115, Jets -105
Commanders vs. Broncos
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Broncos -3.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Broncos -192, Commanders +160
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Broncos -3.5
Point total: 41.5
May 12
Opening point spread: Broncos -3.5
Opening moneyline: Broncos -170, Commanders +145
Dolphins vs. Patriots
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Dolphins -2.5
Point total: 45.5
Moneyline: Dolphins -130, Patriots +110
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Dolphins -2.5
Point total: 44.5
May 12
Opening point spread: Dolphins -1
Opening moneyline: Dolphins -115, Patriots -105
Saints vs. Panthers
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Saints -2.5
Point total: 40.5
Moneyline: Saints -135, Panthers +114
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Saints -1.5
Point total: 42.5
May 12
Opening point spread: Panthers -1
Opening moneyline: Panthers -115, Saints -105
Browns vs. Steelers
Sep 10 PM
Point spread: Browns -1
Point total: 42.5
Moneyline: Browns -115, Steelers -105
Sep 10 AM
Point spread: Steelers -1
Point total: 43
May 12
Opening point spread: Steelers -1
Opening moneyline: Steelers -115, Browns -105