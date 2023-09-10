NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 1

The 2023 NFL season is underway. After a full Sunday slate of games, this week’s edition of Sunday Night Football will feature the Dallas Cowboys hitting the road to take on the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC. The return of football means the chance to set more DFS lineups. Here are our top picks for a DraftKings DFS Showdown lineup for Sunday night’s matchup.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Cowboys vs. Giants

Captain’s Picks

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys ($15,600)

Lamb is heading into another season as the WR1 for Dallas. The Cowboys acquired Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans in the offseason. This move gives quarterback Dak Prescott another reliable target and should take some of the defensive focus off of Lamb. He has a good matchup against New York, as he tallied at least 87 receiving yards on six receptions in both games against the divisional rivals last season.

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants ($15,900)

Barkley had some off-season drama surrounding his franchise tag but re-signed on a reworked one-year deal. When healthy, Barkley is one of the best players on the field. He is a talented runner and often featured in the passing game for New York. Barkley should be a prominent part of New York’s offense on Sunday night and worthy of a Captain’s chair spot.

FLEX Options

Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants ($5,400)

Slayton had to be the main receiving target for a lackluster Giants squad last year. He played well when called upon and is on the depth chart as the WR2 behind only Isaiah Hodgins. The presence of Darren Waller might diminish some of his targets, but the established chemistry with Daniel Jones makes him a viable option.

Jake Ferguson, TE, Dallas Cowboys ($4,800)

Ferguson is a 2022 4th round pick out of Wisconsin who will be filling in the void of Dalton Schultz. Last season the Giants allowed 5.5 catches for 61 yards a game to opposing TEs, roughly 7.8 fantasy points a contest. Look for Ferguson to get acclimated to the offense and get some touches as starter.

Players to Avoid

Isaiah Hodgins, WR, New York Giants ($6,400)

Like Slayton, Hodgins was one of the more consistent pass catchers of a depleted Giants receiving corps last season. The addition of Waller along with veterans Parris Campbell, Cole Beasley, rookie Jalin Hyatt, and a now healthy Sterling Shepherd suddenly make that the third option a competition. The Cowboys have two DBs in Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore that’ll make things tough for Giants receivers in this matchup.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys ($5,800)

Gallup enters as the third option behind Lamb and newly acquired Brandin Cooks. In 2019 he made a strong impression eclipsing 1,000 yards, but a 2021 ACL injury stunted his development. With a whole off-season to prepare he looks to get back to his true self, but this Giants secondary has playmakers that will make this a tough go for him.