Here’s how the public is betting Giants vs. Cowboys on Sunday Night Football in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the New York Giants in Week 1 of Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 10, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The game will air on NBC.

Below, we’ll examine the betting splits for this game, as provided by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Sunday Night Football betting splits

Giants vs. Cowboys

Spread: Cowboys -3

The splits against the spread are pretty even, as DraftKings is reporting that 51% of the bets and 53% of the money have been placed on the Giants +3. That information is updated as of Sunday afternoon.

Over/Under: 45

This is interesting, as 55% of betting tickets have been placed on Over 45. However, a strong majority of the money (81%) has been placed on Under 45. This suggests that although fewer betting tickets have been placed on the ‘under,’ several larger bets have been made in this direction.

Moneyline: Cowboys -166, Giants +140

While 63% of betting tickets have been placed on the Cowboys moneyline, DraftKings reports that 53% of the handle is backing the underdog Giants on the moneyline.