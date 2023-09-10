Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Hunter Henry is entering his third year with the New England Patriots looking to bounce back after a numbers drop in 2022. He has been a consistent target for the Patroits, seeming revolving door at QB since Tom Brady left. It should be the Mac Jones show at QB now, with the team releasing everyone after training camp. Jones had a really good rookie year but took a dip in year two with an injury. Hunter’s numbers could come back up if Jones is more consistent.

Fantasy Football Analysis: New England Patriots, TE, Hunter Henry

Hunter caught 41 passes for 509 yards and two touchdowns last season. Those were a dip from his 2021 numbers, which were 50 catches for 603 yards and nine touchdowns. He saw 59 targets last season, but a large part of that was due to the inconsistency at the QB position. Henry didn’t do much during the preseason but should be ready to go for the regular season. He is TE1 on the unofficial depth chart and will be someone who Jones relies on.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Start Henry in a PPR league. Last year’s numbers were down, but Bill O’Brien is back as the offensive coordinator, so it should help Jones and the entire offense. In 2021, he saw around 3.4 targets per game, but in 2021, he saw close to five. The most catches he saw in a game last year was six, and he had 42 yards in that game as well. There is speculation around Juju Smith-Schuster’s knee right now, which could mean even more targets for Henry.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit him in a standard league. While he should have a better year, take the long approach with Henry to see if his yardage per game increases. If they do down the line, then you should start in both a PPR and standard league. But for Week 1, let’s see how the Patriots offense looks with Jones and O’Brien back-calling plays.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Hunter Henry

If you’re looking for guys to start in place of Henry, look at rookie Dalton Kincaid for the Buffalo Bills. Many expect him to have a really big year as a rookie. Other guys to look at are Juwan Johnson of the Saints and Gerald Everett of the Chargers. Both of them are coming off of career season and expected to repeat, if not exceed their numbers from last season. Lastly, take a look Texans TE Dalton Schultz, who is in his first year with the team but will be a safety valve for rookie QB CJ Stroud.