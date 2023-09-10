Ezekiel Elliott start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The New England Patriots made a sneaky good preseason move, adding Ezekiel Elliott to their backfield for 2023. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is prepared to prove the NFL wrong, but how is he going to fare in a complementary role for the first time in his All-Pro career?

Fantasy Football analysis: New England Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

It’s true that we witnessed a bit of a decline from Zeke in 2022. However, he is an experienced back with plenty to offer in a truncated role. He finished with 11.3 standard fantasy points per game last season, but scored 12 rushing touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit. Elliott may get some goal line work in Week 1 more often than Rhamondre Stevenson. However, where Stevenson will retain his certified RB2 status is with his rushing/receiving volume, where Elliott has grown poor. It’s going to require a few weeks before we exactly understand what head coach Bill Belichick has in store for Elliott in the offense, which brings his PPR fantasy value to an abrupt halt for Week 1.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit. While Zeke may acquire some great TD value as the season moves along, he isn’t serviceable as a fantasy starter for Week 1. Managers have a fresh batch of running backs (hopefully) to start in their opening matchups, and will likely see their point projections through until we actually see what happens on the field. Elliott is a dart throw FLEX at best in bigger (12-14 teams) leagues against the Philadelphia Eagles’ sturdy run defense.