Mac Jones start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

There’s no denying that Mac Jones took a step back in 2022. After throwing for 3,800 yards and earning a Pro Bowl nod as a rookie, Jones only threw for 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns in only 14 games. Here’s where his fantasy value sits going into the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones never really got a chance to get his feet underneath him last season, as he went 1-2 over the team’s first three games while adjusting to Matt Patrica’s new offense. He then missed three weeks with an ankle injury before being benched for Bailey Zappe (who went 2-1 in his absence). While he picked things up as the season went on, he ended the season with a three interception performance against the Bills in a loss that knocked New England out of the postseason.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

NO

Jones may end up being a solid fantasy option later in the season, but right now his best spot is on your bench. While the Patriots offense should be better under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, there’s no telling which version of Jones will show up. None of his new weapons inspire confidence either, as Mike Gesicki is coming off a down year and JuJu Smith-Schuster is reportedly dealing with some knee injuries.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jones

FantasyPros has Jones ranked as the No. 30 ranked quarterback for Week 1 between Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Stroud, which makes sense considering the year he’s coming off. I don’t know if there’s anyone I’d consider starting over Jones. If he’s on your team he should be your backup.