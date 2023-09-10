D’Andre Swift start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles had a complete changing of the guards in their backfield over the offseason. With D’Andre Swift as the new lead ball carrier, time will tell whether the Eagles upgraded or declined from Miles Sanders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB D’Andre Swift

Swift performed well in his limited preseason action for the Eagles. He recorded 24 rushing yards on two very impressive carries (12.0 YPA) in Week 1 of the preseason, proving that he still has the same explosiveness that he displayed in three seasons with the Detroit Lions. He averaged 13.6 PPR points per game in 2022 — his lowest career output. A change of scenery in one of the NFL’s top rushing offenses should be enough to improve his numbers in the upcoming campaign.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Start. Swift is the starting running back in a Philadelphia offense that was atop the league in rushing yards in 2022. While it may gradually become more of a RB-by-committee situation as the year goes on, Swift is in for great volume in what should be an exciting debut for him. He projects as an RB2/FLEX with upside against the New England Patriots defense in any team format.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Start. Despite sharing the backfield with talented ball carriers Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Gainwell, there is significant touchdown and pass-catching potential for Swift in Week 1. The Philly native is going to be pumped up for his first game in Eagle green.