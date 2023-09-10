Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Gerald Everett is entering his second year with the Los Angeles Chargers after a solid year one. He is a pretty good tight end but gets buried with the weapons the Chargers have now. Everett is a safety valve for QB Justin Herbert and should have another season comparable to last season, if not better.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Chargers, TE, Gerald Everett

Everett caught 58 passes for 555 yards and four touchdowns last season. He saw an average of five targets per game last season but saw as many as ten during a single game. All of his numbers last season were a career-high, including his 87 targets. Herbert enjoyed having him on his team and took advantage of his talents. His best game of the season came in the playoff matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he caught six passes for 109 yards and one touchdown.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

If you’re in a large PPR league, give Everett a start. His target shares were up and down last season, but given his career highs last season, he has developed a report with Herbert. Mike Williams is healthy, and Keenan Allen is back, so Everett will have to fight for the third or fourth targets with rookie WR Quentin Johnston. The Chargers have a new offensive coordinator in Kellen Moore, so that could benefit Everett even more

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit him in a standard league. His receiving yards were up and down last year, with no points for the receptions. Outside of the playoff game, his high yardage in a single game was 80 yards in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He had a few 60 and 70-yard performances mixed in last season but just wasn’t consistent enough to start in a standard league.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gerald Everett

If you’re looking for other guys to start in place of Everett take a look at Saints TE Juwan Johnson or Dalton Schultz of the Texans. Both guys should put up some solid numbers this year. Schultz is entering his first year in Houston and will likely be a safety valve for rookie QB CJ Stroud. Johnson finally has stability at QB with Derek Carr taking over. One more guy to look out for is Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth.