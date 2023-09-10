Quentin Johnston start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Miami Dolphins in their first game of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday. The Week 1 clash is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium as the Chargers look to get off to a winning start.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Quentin Johnston

Johnston was the No. 21 pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, spending all three years of his college career with TCU. His junior year was his best of the three, catching 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns. He opted to skip his senior year and enter the draft where he ended up as a first-round pick for a strong team in Los Angeles.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit Quentin Johnston in PPR leagues for Week 1.

Johnston could be destined to be a fantasy workhorse someday down the road, but that day certainly isn’t going to be in Week 1 of his rookie season. He’s reportedly operating as the WR4 and likely won’t see the field much, if at all, against the Dolphins. Regardless of what size your league is, you’ll want to make sure he’s not in your starting lineup.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit Quentin Johnston in standard leagues for Week 1.

Even though he could eventually overtake someone like Mike Williams, it won’t happen anytime soon but fantasy managers will be looking for chemistry between Johnston and QB Justin Herbert. Make sure to keep Johnston on your bench or on waivers heading into Week 1.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Quentin Johnston

The rookie WR is listed 118th in the FLEX rankings at FantasyPros, coming in as the WR63 ahead of the opening weekend. Rondale Moore and Romeo Doubs would be better options for fantasy value in Week 1 if you’re looking for someone to slot in as a WR3 or FLEX.