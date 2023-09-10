Raheem Mostert start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will kick off their 2023 regular season with a game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. Kick is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium as the Dolphins look to start the new season off with a big road win.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert

Mostert signed a new two-year deal with the Dolphins worth $5.6 million and is set to be the RB1 in their first game. Jeff Wilson Jr. has been placed on IR and will be out for the start of the season, leaving the running back duties mostly on Mostert along with rookie Devon Achane and fourth-year RB Salvon Ahmed to back him up.

Mostert had his best season in 2022, running the ball 181 times for 891 yards and three touchdowns. It’s only the second season out of all eight that he’s played 16 games as he’s been injury-prone throughout his career.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Start Raheem Mostert in PPR leagues for Week 1.

If you’re looking for a solid RB2, especially in larger leagues with 12-14 teams, Mostert is a great option in your starting lineup. He’s the only healthy veteran in the Dolphins backfield at the moment as Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed, and even rookie Devon Achane are dealing with their own injuries. Expect Mostert to get a ton of playing time while being utilized in the passing game as well. Last year he was targeted 42 times and caught 31 of them, reeling in a season-high 8-of-8 in Week 17 against the Patriots.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Start Raheem Mostert in standard leagues for Week 1.

Even without the extra points per reception, we know Mostert will see a fairly large snap share in the Miami offense especially while Wilson is out. He can still serve up plenty of RB2 production while he’s on the field.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Raheem Mostert

Mostert is listed at 63rd on the FLEX rankings at FantasyPros, coming in as the RB26 ahead of Week 1 action. David Montgomery would also be a great option in his first year with the Lions, especially if he’s utilized in the red zone to bring in some bigger fantasy numbers.