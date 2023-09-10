Devon Achane start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season. Running back Devon Achane out of Texas A&M will kick off his rookie season with the Dolphins as Miami looks to make a run in the playoffs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Devon Achane

Achane was selected as the No. 84 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after spending three seasons at Texas A&M. His final season saw him as the starting running back as he played 10 games and posted up 1,102 yards and eight touchdowns off of 196 rush attempts. He also added 196 yards from 36 receptions and another three scores in the passing game and even grabbed a touchdown off of a kick return.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit Devon Achane in PPR leagues for Week 1.

He currently sits behind Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed on the depth chart so he likely won’t be seeing enough consistent playing time to bring in fantasy value yet. Mostert is injury-prone, and Salvon Ahmed is listed as questionable with a head injury ahead of the Week 1 clash. Achane should have some extra upside in PPR leagues if he starts getting consistent minutes, depending on if the Miami offense utilizes him in the air like the Aggies did during his college career.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit Devon Achane in standard leagues for Week 1.

Until he can break into the starting lineup this season, he shouldn’t be started in any leagues. Keep an eye on his involvement going forward as well as Raheem Mostert’s injury status.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Devon Achane

Achane comes in as 150th on the FLEX rankings at FantasyPros, though there are some decent options around his level that might be a better start. Jaylen Warren, Elijah Mitchell, and Devin Singletary could all be good options to start instead of Devon Achane, especially in the early weeks of the season.