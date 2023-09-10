Salvon Ahmed start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in their first game of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday. The Chargers will host at SoFi Stadium with kick set for 4:25 p.m. ET. With running back Salvon Ahmed entering his fourth year with the Dolphins, let’s take a look at his fantasy value ahead of the Week 1 clash.

Ahmed hasn’t seen much playing time with the Dolphins through the last three years. Last year he played in six regular season games but only saw 12 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. He sat behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr. in the depth chart, so he wasn’t utilized very heavily on a consistent basis. Now with Wilson placed on IR, Ahmed is expected to be the RB2 behind Mostert, so he should see a bigger snap share at least until Wilson comes back.

He’ll also be competing with rookie Devon Achane, who is just behind Ahmed in the depth chart but will be fighting for minutes early on in the season.

Sit Salvon Ahmed in PPR leagues for Week 1.

Ahmed shouldn’t be in your starting lineup, especially in smaller leagues with 8-10 teams. If you’re in a league with 12-14 teams, he could bring some value as he starts to see more playing time behind Mostert, but I would at least stash him on your bench for the foreseeable future until we see how much the Miami offense will utilize him. He’s also got rookie De’Von

Sit Salvon Ahmed in standard leagues for Week 1.

He’s actually seen a little bit of involvement in the passing game over the last three seasons, racking up a total of 24 catches off 34 targets and 186 total yards. It’s not enough to move the fantasy needle, but it’s a good sign if he starts to see some more consistent playing time. He might have more upside in PPR scoring than standard leagues, but either way he shouldn’t be in your starting lineup for the first game.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Salvon Ahmed

Ahmed comes in 230th on the FLEX rankings at FantasyPros, clocking in as RB85. He’s down far enough that he’s surrounded by players who probably won’t get much playing time right off the bat either. If you’re looking for someone else in Ahmed’s same tier, you could go with someone like DeeJay Dallas, who impressed for the Seahawks in preseason.