Greg Dulcich start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Greg Dulcich is entering his second year in the NFL, looking to build off a solid rookie campaign. He will have another year to work with QB Russell Wilson and has a new head coach in Sean Payton. He is regarded as one of the best offensive minds in all of football and has made plenty of tight ends look good. Dulcich should have a big year ahead.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos, TE, Greg Dulcich

Dulcich caught 33 passes for 411 yards and two touchdowns. He was a third-round pick out of UCLA in the 2022 draft. He didn’t do a lot during the preseason, but he should be a full go in Week 1. He is listed as TE2 on the unofficial depth chart, but if he performs like he did last year, then his usage shouldn’t take a dip. His target share was up and down last season, but toward the end of the season, he saw eight targets in three of the last four games.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Start Dulcich in a PPR league. When he saw five or more targets in the game he generally took advantage, catching most of the passes. With Jerry Jeudy still out with an injury, Dulcich should see a few extra targets. Courtland Sutton is WR1, but outside of him, there are no real established weapons for Wilson to target. Don’t plan on a touchdown, and if he can catch four or five passes and get around fifty yards, it will be worth it.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit Dulcich in standard leagues. He had two games with more than 80 yards receiving, but outside of that, his receiving wasn’t high enough for the start. He also isn’t a touchdown machine, so you don’t get those points either. He should still receive his fair share of targets but needs to improve his yardage per game before playing in standard leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Greg Dulcich

If you’re looking for someone to play instead of Dulcich, look at a guy like Saints TE Juwan Johnson, who is poised for a big season ahead now that Derek Carr is under center. Last year, he finished with 508 yards receiving. Two other guys to look at are Bears tight end Cole Kmet and Chargers TE Gerald Everett. The Bears are one of the most improved teams in the league, and Kmet is expected to have a huge year, with Justin Fields expected to leap.