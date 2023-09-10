Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

It’s safe to say that Russell Wilson’s first year with the Broncos didn’t got as planned. Last year, the Broncos went 5-12 while Wilson spent most of the year looking like a quarterback who was over the hill. But will a head coaching change make the difference? Here’s a look at his fantasy value for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Russell Wilson

Last year Wilson threw for only 3.524 yards along with 16 touchdowns (a career-low) and 11 interceptions. That said, there’s still plenty of blame to go around. Nathaniel Hackett seemed in over his head as a head coach. Jerry Jeudy was hurt, and Cortland Sutton struggled. Now, he’s got more weapons and a Super Bowl-winning head coach, so there’ll be even more pressure on the 11-year starter.

Start or sit in Week 1 leagues?

Sit. The only reason Wilson should be your starting quarterback is if he’s the only quarterback on your roster. Wilson is perfectly fine as a backup option (and could end up being a starting option later in the season if he begins to get going), but, as of now, he’s not worth a starting spot over whoever you drafted in front of him.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Wilson

FantasyPros has Russell Wilson as the No. 16 ranked quarterback in between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson. In my mind, there’s no way Wilson should start instead of any of the 15 quarterbacks ranked in front of him. The only veteran starters I’d consider starting Wilson over would be Matthew Stafford and Derek Carr, if only because Wilson can provide a little more value with his legs.