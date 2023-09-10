Michael Mayer start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders spent a second-round pick on former Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer. He was projected as a first-round pick by many analysts, so getting him in the second round was viewed as a steal. Now he will look to make an impact as a rookie tight end on a team that could use a legit no.2 option to go along with Davante Adams.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Michael May

In his final year at Notre Dame, he caught 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. He was the best receiver on the field last year most weeks, and that will change as he enters his first year in the NFL. However, as a rookie tight end, there won’t be a lot of pressure put on him to come in and dominate right away. If he is able to catch 40+ passes and get around 600 yards with a few touchdowns, his year will be a success.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit Mayer in Week 1. He will get the start because of the tight end depth chart, but he missed time during the offseason due to injuries, so he may not be all the way be where he should be. He will still get a decent share of targets, but the production is the question right now. It’s only week one, so if he pops, then he will be safe to start from that point on.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit him in the standard leagues as well. There is no real projection right now of what to expect from Mayer. It is often hard for rookie tight ends to make an impact in year one. Mayer is no different, which is why you should take the wait-and-see approach when it comes to the rookie tight end.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Mayer

One guy to take a look at instead of Mayer would be Washington Commanders tight end Logan Thomas. He will be a nice safety valve for first-year starter Sam Howell. A tight end can be a QB's best friend, so expect him to get a dose of targets on Sunday and going forward. Other guys to look out for are Patriots TE Hunter Henry and Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki.