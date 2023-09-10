Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Austin Hooper was a rising tight end at one point in his career but has not been the same since the 2019 season. He is entering his eight-year in the league his first with the Las Vegas Raiders. Hooper came over after spending the 2022 season with the Tennessee Titans. Now with a new team, Hooper is probably at his last spot for having a career renaissance.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Raiders, TE, Austin Hooper

Last season with the Titans, Hooper played in all 17 games, catching 44 passes for 444 yards and two touchdowns. They have a run-heavy offense that played a role, but his number has been on a decline over the past few years. His best season came in 2019 when he caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdowns. He signed a deal to go for Cleveland, and two run-heavy offenses limited his production.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Hooper is a sit in Las Vegas especially in a PPR. Last season he only caught 2.4 passes per game and saw around 3.5 targets per game. Those are not great numbers especially in a PPR when you want players with a high target share. Hooper will see a few targets but isn’t likely to see enough to make it worth a start.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Hooper is a no-go in a standard league as well. He just doesn’t have the production necessary to get a start. Last season he averaged 26 yards per game and is a TE2 at this point. Until he proves otherwise, Hooper is a week-to-week waiver wire option. It would be wise to wait and see how he connects with QB Jimmy Garoppolo before changing that opinion.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Austin Hooper

If you’re looking for guys to start instead of Hooper, take a guy like Logan Thomas for the Washington Commanders. He will play a nice role for first-year starter Sam Howell. Someone else to look for is Dawson Knox, who had a bit of a down year but should have a nice bounce back with Josh Allen needed to have a big season to quiet some doubters.