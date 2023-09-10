Hunter Renfrow start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow is entering year five of his career and looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2022 season. He will have a new quarterback to throw him the ball this season as Jimmy Garoppolo will take over under center and throw him the ball. They’re also in year two of the Josh McDaniels era for the team, but there is not a lot of optimism surrounding the team this year.

Fantasy Football Analysis: Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow

Renfrow caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021. He took a drop in 2022, only catching 36 passes for 330 yards and two touchdowns. Renfrow only played in 10 due to injury, but still extremely low numbers for a player of his caliber. He was the subject of potential trade rumors during the offseason, but he is still with the team and ready for Week 1. He could have a bounce-back this season with Garoppolo and year two of McDaniels.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit Renfrow in PPR leagues. Normally, he would be perfect for a PPR because of his high target share, but after a down 2022 and a new QB, it would be risky to put him in the starting lineup for week one. This is a long-term play to wait and see. If you drafted him, then stash him until things become more clear for him in the offense. If he is a trade target, look for a contender to take him, and put him in a good position.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit him in standard leagues as well. If there were a league to start him, it would be in a PPR with a strong target share. In the standard league, his value isn’t as high for the slot weapon. Last season he averaged 9.1 yards per catch and 33 yards per game. Those just aren’t worth a spot if you have better options out there.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Hunter Renfrow

If you’re looking for players around his caliber to start instead of him, look at guys like DJ Chark, who will certainly be called upon as Bryce Young makes his first career start. He can be a reliable weapon for the rookie. Another guy to watch out for is Quentin Johnston for the La Chargers, who could have a big rookie season with MVP dark horse Justin Herbert.