Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears are set to kick off their 2023 NFL season with a Week 1 matchup against division rival, the Green Bay Packers. In this article, we’ll dive into the fantasy prospects of Bears WR Darnell Mooney, helping you decide whether to start or sit him in your fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Last season, Darnell Mooney was a hit-or-miss fantasy asset for the Bears, recording 40 catches, 491 yards, and two touchdowns over 11 games. The team’s offense leaned heavily on the run with Justin Fields at QB, a trend that may persist this year.

On top of that, the Bears acquired wide receiver DJ Moore in the offseason, who is expected to take over as the WR1, potentially diminishing Mooney’s role.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

No, you should not start Mooney in Week 1 PPR leagues.

Mooney was a fringe fantasy asset when healthy last season, and now he could see fewer targets with Moore in town. The Bears’ passing attack doesn’t carry much volume to begin with, and the matchup against the Packers doesn’t look great.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

No, you should not start Mooney in Week 1 standard leagues.

Even if you are in a 14 team league (standard or PPR), it’s hard to slide Mooney into your fantasy lineup with any sort of confidence.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Darnell Mooney

If you are looking for a streaming wide receiver to round out your lineup, I would rather start guys like Tyler Boyd, Van Jefferson (especially with Cooper Kupp ruled out), and Allen Lazard.

For the FLEX position, I would put running backs like AJ Dillon and Samaje Perine over Mooney, even in PPR leagues.