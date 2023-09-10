Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 campaign with a game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1. This season will be a rebuilding year as the team has restructured the offense around QB Justin Fields. David Montgomery left in free agency, leaving the RB1 role to Herbert definitively while bringing in D’Onta Foreman to add some backfield depth.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Herbert outperformed Montgomery nearly across the board last season, amassing 731 yards from 129 carries and adding four touchdowns through 13 games. Montgomery finished with just 70 more yards and one more TD than Herbert, but it took him 201 carries in 16 games to hit those marks.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit Khalil Herbert in PPR leagues for Week 1.

One thing we don’t know is how the carries will be split between Herbert and Foreman this coming season, as Foreman has been increasing his production through the last couple of seasons. It’s only logical to think that they’ll both get an equal shot, even though Herbert held down the position when Montgomery was injured last year. Chicago also played very run-heavy, and if that’s the case, you might be better off starting a running back who will also see some consistent involvement in the passing game. Herbert only saw 12 targets all season long, making him a better option for standard scoring than PPR.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Start Khalil Herbert in standard leagues for Week 1.

As mentioned above, the Bears played a run-first offense last season which didn’t really involve Herbert in the passing game very much. He was incredibly consistent on the ground, though, even finishing as the RB1 in Week 3 as he brought in 28.9 fantasy points in standard leagues. His PPR score that week wasn’t much higher at 30.9, but we know if Chicago decides to keep running more often, Herbert should see plenty of action especially early in the season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Khalil Herbert

Khalil Herbert is listed at 69th in the FLEX rankings at FantasyPros and comes in as the RB29 ahead of Week 1. While you’re not likely going to be playing Herbert in your FLEX spot, there are a few other running backs around him that would be solid options as well. Jamaal Williams, Breece Hall, and Brian Robinson are just a few others who would likely turn in good performances.