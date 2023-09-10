Packers WR Jayden Reed start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers have been rebuilding their wide receiver group slowly over the past few seasons. For a while, it was the Davante Adams show. He was traded before last season and now Aaron Rodgers is also gone. QB Jordan Love takes over with a group of young wideouts looking to make it in the NFL. That group includes Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and now rookie Jayden Reed.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Jayden Reed

Reed was a second-round pick out of Michigan State. At 23 years old, Reed isn’t your prototypical rookie. After starting his collegiate career at Western Michigan, Reed sat out 2019 and played three seasons for the Spartans. In 2021, Reed was among the best receivers in the country, finishing with over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Reed is more of your, every-down possession receiver. He’s 5-foot-11 and ran a 4.45 40 time at the combine.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

At best, Reed is a FLEX play in leagues with 14-16 teams. He should start the season as the No. 3 WR for the Packers but could be the fourth or fifth option in the passing game. Watson and Doubs should start. Rookie TE Luke Musgrave could end up the third target. RB Aaron Jones should also see plenty of work in the passing game this season. So really, unless the Packers’ offense is elite, Reed may be starved for targets.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

No deal. Reed isn’t viable in standard until we have a bigger sample size.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jayden Reed

Reed is way down the rankings but if we’re looking in terms of WR ADP, Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr. and Rams WR Van Jefferson are around Reed. Mims has a shot at being the Broncos’ WR1 early on with Jerry Jeudy on the mend. Same with Jefferson, L.A. could be without Cooper Kupp to start the season.