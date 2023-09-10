Packers TE Luke Musgrave start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Green Bay Packers have never really been known for their tight end play. The last time the Packers had a truly relevant fantasy football tight end was Jermichael Finley. Since then it’s been a revolving door of veterans and one double-digit TD season from Robert Tonyan. But things could change in 2023. The Packers drafted TE Luke Musgrave out of Oregon State and also Tucker Kraft out of South Dakota State. Those two are expected to be the future at the position in Green Bay.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Luke Musgrave

Musgrave was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s a hulking tight end at 6-foot-6 and should project well as a blocker and route runner. Musgrave’s stats don’t pop at all from his days at Oregon State. He finished his college career with 47 receptions for 633 yards and two TDs. Musgrave only played in two games in 2022 due to a knee injury. In those two games, he had at least five catches for 80 yards. So it appeared Musgrave was headed toward a breakout season before the injury.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Musgrave is worth considering in deeper formats with 14+ teams. Even in a 12-team league, Musgrave could be a sneaky play. The Packers’ tight end depth chart is pretty thin with Musgrave, Kraft and Josiah Deguara. Musgrave should run the majority of the routes and we know young QBs like a safety net. Musgrave is also a big target in the red zone. There are really just a lot of unknowns with the Packers’ offense.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

In standard, it’s probably best to not play Musgrave until we know how he’s going to be used. At least in PPR, Musgrave has a bit higher floor if he gets a handful of targets. In standard, you almost always need a TD from your TE to get good value back.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Luke Musgrave

If you’re looking for a TE in Musgrave’s range, more of a streamer, there are a few decent options. I really like Jets TE Tyler Conklin this season with Aaron Rodgers at QB. Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson could also be a sneaky play in Week 1.