Darius Slayton start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton probably felt like a man alone on an island last year. He took advantage of the many Giants injuries at receiver and grabbed 46 catches for 724 yards and two touchdowns. Now will some reinforcements at the position is Slayton still going to be an integral part of the Giants offense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Darius Slayton

Slayton recorded 46 catches on 71 targets. He played in 16 games and did not record a stat or target in three of them. With just two touchdowns to his name, Slayton had most of his production in between the 20s.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

YES in large leagues, NO in any league under 12 teams.

It’s hard to see Slayton getting opportunities as the Giants get healthier at receiver, but for Week 1 he could get a target share similar to the one he received last season. That makes him a decent starting option for larger leagues.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

YES in large leagues

In eight of the 13 games that Slayton recorded stats, he had 63 yards or more. Again in a league of 14+ teams there are slim pickings from week to week and a guy that can get you 70 receiving yards could be the difference between a win or a loss. In smaller leagues Slayton’s value isn’t worth the risk.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Darius Slayton

Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool is a high-risk/high-reward option, but his upside and chances of getting in the end zone might be higher than Slayton. Giants teammate Parris Campbell also might be a safer start and should get a higher target share.