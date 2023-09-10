Parris Campbell start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

It took four seasons for Parris Campbell to enjoy some good health, but he stayed on the field last year for the Indianapolis Colts and put up solid numbers with 63 catches for 623 yards and a three touchdowns. Now Campbell has a chance to be a major part of the New York Giants revamped wide receiver corps.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Parris Campbell

Last year Campbell had 63 catches on 91 targets for 623 yards and three touchdowns. His activity wasn’t consistent, however. Campbell had 41 targets in four games, getting far less activity in the other 13. He is finally healthy, but up until last season Campbell had major durability issues.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

YES

Campbell is likely to start in the slot and that’s the area that Daniel Jones looks at the most in the passing game. Last year it was Richie James getting those targets, this year Campbell will get them. What should help him get off to a hot start is the injuries to Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard. It looks like Shepard is closer to playing in Week 1 than Robinson. I think Campbell is a solid WR2 option in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

YES

Campbell’s production should make him a solid starting option in standard leagues as well. In a small league with eight team you might have the kind of depth that makes Campbell a luxury, but otherwise he’s a start.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Parris Campbell

Among players with comparable rankings I think Chicago Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool is a good option, especially if you feel comfortable taking a high-risk/high-reward type of player at a WR3 or FLEX option.