Jake Ferguson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After a season as the understudy to Dalton Schultz, second-year tight end Jake Ferguson is all set atop the Dallas Cowboys depth chart at the tight end position. He hasn’t received a lot of attention in fantasy football circles, but with a Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants on tap for Sunday night, he could be a sneaky play for anyone seeking help at the tight end spot.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson

Ferguson had 174 yards and two touchdowns on 19 receptions last season. After a strong campaign through the preseason, he cemented his place as Dallas’ top tight end, despite the team using a second-round pick this year on Luke Schoonmaker.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

We know that Dallas like to mix in its tight end in the passing game. Schultz was second on the team with 89 targets last season, ditto his five receiving touchdowns last year. That bodes well for Ferguson, who makes a decent option with upside at the tight end position in fantasy football lineups this week.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Ferguson has slightly more appeal in PPR leagues, but he’s a decent option in standards leagues as well. Last season, the Giants gave up the 10th most yards of any team to opposing tight ends, 895, and they allowed six touchdowns, tied for the seventh-most. Ferguson is especially valuable in larger leagues, where reliable tight ends are going to be even harder to find.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jake Ferguson

While I like Ferguson this week, one name to consider instead is Hayden Hurst of the Carolina Panthers. If Adam Thielen has to miss that game, rookie quarterback Bryce Young could be looking for someone else to take quick dump off throws. Denver’s Greg Dulcich is another option among lower-tier tight ends. Still, I like Ferguson’s potential given what we know about how the Cowboys utilize the position in their offense.