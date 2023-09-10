Michael Gallup start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After a 2022 season obscured by his recovery from a torn ACL, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup is healthy and ready to bounce back this year. He’ll have his chance to make a statement when the Cowboys open their season on Sunday night against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup

Gallup didn’t even start playing until Week 4 last year, but even when he was back on the field, he just didn’t look like himself, something that’s not especially unusual for players in their first season back after an ACL tear. Back in 2019 and 2020, Gallup posted 1,107 and 843 yards, respectively, so we know what he’s capable of doing.

This year, he’s Dallas’ third receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Gallup probably doesn’t merit starting consideration in most fantasy football leagues. There are only so many passes to go around, and Lamb and Cooks are likely to see the biggest share of those in the Cowboys offense.

Still, he does have some touchdown upside, and depending on the matchup, can still rattle off a big game. And he’s a decent start in larger leagues with 12 to 14 teams as a fourth receiver or a flex play.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Again, like with PPR leagues, Gallup has some touchdown upside here, making him a low end option for a flex spot. We’ll start to get a better sense after this contest just how targets will be distributed between Cooks and Gallup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Michael Gallup

If you’re looking for someone to start in place of Gallup, one name to consider is Rondale Moore of the Arizona Cardinals. He could be the team’s de facto No. 1 receiver this week with Marquise Brown questionable. Consider Jonathan Mingo of the Carolina Panthers too, as he’s in a similar situation to Moore this week.