Noah Fant start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks open up the 2023 regular season with a matchup vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The Seahawks signed QB Geno Smith to a contract extension after his late breakout season in 2022. TE Noah Fant was brought over in the trade involving Russell Wilson to Denver. Fant was a bit underwhelming in his first season in Seattle. Will 2023 be more of the same? We take a look at his outlook for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TE Noah Fant

Last season, Fant finished with 50 reception for 486 yards and four TDs.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit. Fant is somewhat of an unknown. We know he’s going to run most of the TE routes but could split snaps with Will Dissly. So for Week 1 we’ll pass on Fant and look elsewhere. Maybe in deeper PPR leagues we roll the dice but that still feels like a stretch.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

No thanks. Fant is a definite sit in Week 1 in standard. He could get a TD but we also know Dissly is a red zone threat. Fant would NEED a touchdown to give back value in standard.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Noah Fant

Anyone really. Fant isn’t a starting tight end in fantasy. If you need to play him, maybe you look and see if someone like Jake Ferguson is available for the Cowboys. Even then, similar situation. Don’t overthink Fant much.