Zach Charbonnet start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks kick off the 2023 season with a matchup against division rival Los Angeles Rams. The Seahawks added UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet early in the 2023 NFL Draft this offseason. He’s expected to be paired with Kenneth Walker to form a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield in Seattle. Here we’ll go over the fantasy outlook for Charbonnet in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Zach Charbonnet

After transferring from Michigan, Charbonnet landed with the Bruins and ran for over 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons. He had 1,359 rushing yards and 14 TD in 2022 while averaging a mean 7.0 yards per carry.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

IF KENNETH WALKER IS OUT — Must-start.

IF KENNETH WALKER IS IN — Maybe.

If Walker sits, Charbonnet is a must-play in all formats. He’d be leading the Seahawks backfield in a good matchup. Charbonnet would likely see around 15-20 touches with the potential for an every-down role. DeeJay Dallas is the other RB on the Seahawks depth chart if Walker sits.

If Walker is healthy and plays, Charbonnet is maybe a PPR FLEX in deeper leagues but probably worth sitting. He could see work as a change-of-pace back or in the passing game. Charbonnet had 37 receptions in last season with UCLA. But still, there are probably better options than Charbonnet at FLEX (like a wide receiver).

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Again, if Walker is out, Charbonnet starts in all formats. If Walker plays, Charbonnet is a definite sit in standard formats. He may have value as a pass-catcher in PPR. In standard, he would need the touches and with Walker healthy Charbonnet likely doesn’t get there.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zach Charbonnet

If Walker is out, there won’t be many players to start over Charbonnet. If Walker plays, you should have starting RBs worth playing over Charbonnet.