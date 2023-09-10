Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams open the 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. The Rams are coming off a tough year after going 5-12, dealing with plenty of injuries on offense. While Cooper Kupp is out, the rest of the offense is healthy, led by QB Matthew Stafford and TE Tyler Higbee. With Kupp sidelined, Higbee could be in line for a lot of work on Sunday. We go over his fantasy football outlook for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee has been the model of consistency for the Rams at tight end the past four seasons. He’s played in at least 15 games in all of his NFL seasons. Higbee finished 2022 with a career-high 72 catches for 620 yards and three TDs. He also finished fourth among TEs in targets with 108 on the season.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Higbee is a start in PPR. With Kupp sidelined, Higbee should see a lot of targets similar to last season. If Stafford looks closer to his healthy self, also a plus for Higbee. He could end up being the top receiving option similar to Kansas City with Travis Kelce. Higbee has a very high ceiling going into this matchup.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

This we have to think a bit more about. We’ll still say yes. The volume is there and the Rams should be able to score points on this Seattle defense. If it’s a shootout, Higbee getting in the end zone becomes more likely. Even without a touchdown, Higbee could realistically get double-digit targets.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Higbee

DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Higbee as the TE7 in Week 1. That’s pretty high and a player you’re going to start in any format and any size league. Aside from Mark Andrews and Darren Waller (if they’re healthy), Higbee might be the best TE play on Sunday.