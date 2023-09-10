Van Jefferson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams open the 2023 regular season against the Seattle Seahawks. After going 5-12 in 2022, a year removed from a Super Bowl win, the Rams will look to bounce back this season. With Cooper Kupp already sidelined, the Rams will be looking for a new No. 1 option in the short-term. Van Jefferson could be that player in his fourth season. We take a look at his fantasy football outlook for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Van Jefferson

Last season, Jefferson regressed after appearing close to a breakout in 2021. He only played in 11 games and finished with 24 receptions for 369 yards and three TDs. It was mostly due to Matthew Stafford’s injury, which really nerfed the Rams’ offense.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Jefferson isn’t a bad FLEX option in PPR formats. He’s got the clear path to being the top wideout with Kupp sidelined. This is also a great matchup vs. the Seahawks, who were in the bottom half of the NFL last season in points allowed. The game script favors the passing game and points. So Jefferson should see enough target share to return good value in PPR.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

In standard, no deal. Maybe in a very, very deep league but Jefferson would need to do a lot in Week 1 to be worth a play in standard. On paper, Jefferson isn’t a bad play, again purely as a FLEX. But we need to see how Stafford looks and how the WR snaps shake out. L.A. could opt to run the ball a lot with Cam Akers. Jefferson is also fighting against Tyler Higbee, Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua and Ben Skowronek for targets.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Van Jefferson

For Week 1, DKN NFL Editor Chet Gresham has Jefferson ranked just inside the top-60 among WRs for PPR formats. Around Jefferson is Broncos WR Marvin Mims Jr., who feels like he has more upside in what should be an improved offense.