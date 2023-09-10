Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off perhaps the worst Super Bowl hangover of all-time. After winning Super Bowl LVI in 2021, Los Angeles finished 5-12 in 2022 to miss the playoffs entirely. Injuries played a big factor, one of those to QB Matthew Stafford. It’s unclear if the injuries will continue for Stafford, who is entering the end of his NFL career. The Rams hope Stafford can bounce back and look more like the player who helped them win a championship a few seasons ago. Here we go over his fantasy football outlook for Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

As was mentioned, Stafford missed most of last season due to a spinal contusion. It’s a scary injury to have and have to deal with each game. In nine starts, Stafford threw for just over 2,000 yards with 10 TDs and eight INTs. It was a forgettable season for the Rams overall.

Start or sit in Week 1?

The Rams take on the Seattle Seahawks in the opener. Stafford isn’t really on the fantasy football radar in Week 1. He’s coming off the injury and the Rams are without top WR Cooper Kupp. Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Higbee should be the top targets for Los Angeles. The Seahawks had an average defense in 2022 and were more vulnerable to the run. Because of Kupp’s injury, expect the Rams to run the ball plenty with Cam Akers. If that’s the case, Stafford would need a perfect outing to be fantasy viable. Even if his outlook appears good on paper, it’s too risky to roll Stafford out in Week 1. If he starts to look like 2021 again, then we can make some tough decisions.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Matthew Stafford

Really most QBs. Chances are you drafted someone ahead of Stafford and he’s merely a backup QB on your bench. For Week 1, go with the QB you drafted highest, don’t play the matchups.