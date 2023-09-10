Logan Thomas start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

As the Washington Commanders embark on the 2023 season with a new starting quarterback in Sam Howell, one of the potential beneficiaries is tight end Logan Thomas. The two have reportedly built a great rapport with one another through training camp, which could make Thomas one of the deep fantasy sleepers at the tight end position this season.

Despite holding a clear-cut TE1 role in Washington, Thomas continues to be written off when it comes to fantasy football due to his recent history with injuries. He was limited to six games in 2021 and was slow to work his way back after missing three games last season, which has resulted in his receiving yardage dipping in back-to-back seasons. With another year removed from his ACL injury, the 2023 campaign could be the season in which he returns to his caliber of play.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Start. To be clear, Thomas is entering the 2023 season with his fantasy draft stock as low as it can be. With a new, mobile quarterback in Sam Howell coming into the fold, the seven-year tight end should be equipped to put together one of his stronger seasons since 2020. The Cardinals allowed the second-most fantasy points (10.9 PPG) to opposing tight ends last season, which sets up Thomas for a strong start to the season in Week 1.

Given the fact that the tight end position is notoriously top-heavy in fantasy football, Thomas is worth a start in both small and larger leagues.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Start. It’s key to remember that Thomas finished fourth in fantasy scoring at his position in 2020, and he was 10th in fantasy points per game in 2021. His drop in 2022 could be attributed to his slow recovery from injury, but now that he enters the new season healthy, he has an excellent opportunity to outplay his ADP. Much like PPR leagues, the Commanders tight end is worth a start in leagues of all sizes given the limited depth of the tight end position overall.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Logan Thomas

Noah Fant or Tyler Conklin are options to start ahead of Thomas, and a contributing factor in their respective situations at quarterback. Fant has already built a rapport with Geno Smith, and he could be in for an elevated receiving role should Jaxon Smith-Njigba be unable to play in Week 1. The addition of Aaron Rodgers should provide a boon to Conklin’s fantasy upside even amid a stacked receiving room.