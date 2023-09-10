Antonio Gibson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

As the Washington Commanders enter the 2023 season with a new starting quarterback, they’ll also boast a much more straightforward running back compared to the year prior. Fourth-year man Antonio Gibson returns and should be equipped for a role that should greatly benefit fantasy managers, particularly those in PPR formats.

Fantasy Football analysis: Commanders RB Antonio Gibson

Gibson is looking to rebound from a 2022 campaign that saw his role in flux for much of the season. While J.D. McKissic dominated the receiving role and then-rookie Brian Robinson took over the primary running duties, it left Gibson as the odd man out. He wound up averaging just 11.1 fantasy PPG, finishing as the RB28, which is a far cry from the level of production he’s capable of.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Sit. Though the Commanders enter the season with a clear two-running back room, Gibson should be situated for the role he was meant for all along. Brian Robinson was never a strong pass-catcher, having averaged 0.8 receptions per game last season. Gibson is coming off a career-high 3.1 catches per game in 2022, and should greatly benefit from having a more mobile quarterback in Sam Howell. Gibson should be a starter in PPR leagues.

As a primary receiving back, his floor should be that of an RB3 heading into Week 1, which means he presents intriguing flex value in both smaller and larger leagues.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Sit. Gibson is still worth consideration as a flex in standard leagues, though the reality is that he won’t present as much value as he would in PPR formats. Keep in mind that he’ll be targeted as the primary pass-catcher in the backfield, but of course, Robinson should continue to have ample carries go his way, including at the goal line. He may not be worth an RB1 or RB2 spot, but if you have some maneuverability at your flex positions, Gibson is still worth considering in standard leagues, small or large.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Antonio Gibson

Khalil Herbert and D’Andre Swift are potential running backs to start over Gibson, with Swift providing some intriguing value as a pass-catcher. While they also face competition in their respective backfields, they both have paths ahead to potentially contend for the RB1 role on their team. Swift boasts a career average of 3.9 receptions per game, which is greater than Gibson, and he should thrive with no lack of talent around him in Philadelphia.