Brian Robinson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Brian Robinson Jr. became one of the NFL’s most inspirational stories as a rookie in 2022. After being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery before the season, he went on to be highly productive in a limited role. Now entering 2023 as the Commanders’ lead back, what should fantasy managers expect from Robinson in Week 1 against a rebuilding Cardinals defense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington Commanders RB Brian Robinson

As a rookie last season, Robinson ran for 797 yards and two touchdowns despite making just 12 appearances. He added nine receptions for 60 yards and another score, showing that he does have some pass-catching prowess.

Start or sit in Week 1 PPR leagues?

Start. Robinson might be splitting work with Antonio Gibson, and perhaps rookie Chris Rodriguez Jr., but that doesn’t mean that he won’t produce up to RB2/FLEX caliber for the season in half-PPR formats. He’s benchable in smaller 8-10 team leagues, but valuable in deeper 12-14 team leagues.

Start or sit in Week 1 standard leagues?

Start. Robinson is oddly more valuable in standard scoring. It makes perfect sense because of his likelihood to score TDs in his early-down role. He found the end zone twice in his first five NFL games. With his balanced usage, Robinson is a strong standard league play.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Brian Robinson

Robinson is currently listed as RB29 on FantasyPros consensus rankings.

Jets RB Breece Hall, Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert and Bears RB Khalil Herbert might turn into better plays at the RB spot.