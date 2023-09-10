Sam Howell start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Washington Commanders will start Sam Howell in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s shown promise during the preseason, but should fantasy managers trust Howell right away?

Fantasy Football analysis: Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell

In his lone NFL start in Week 18 last season, Howell completed 11-of-19 passes for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He added 35 rushing yards. Howell has flashed upside but is still quite raw as far as true NFL experience. There’s no other way to view him in fantasy football than as a rookie-level QB with QB2 upside.

Start or sit in Week 1 leagues?

Sit. Despite slim preseason success, there’s still a lot for Howell to prove as a fantasy football QB. He gets a low-end Cardinals defense in Week 1, but there are virtually no previous NFL numbers to deem him a starter in fantasy lineups.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Sam Howell

Howell currently ranks as the QB20 in FantasyPros consensus rankings. While Howell does offer plenty of upside thanks to playing the lowly Cardinals and his affinity for running, it still might be hard to trust a QB in just his second start.

Saints QB Derek Carr and Jets QB Aaron Rodgers are two QBs we’d consider starting over Howell, at least in Week 1.